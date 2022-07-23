Using any necessary inorganic reagents, show how you would convert acetylene and isobutyl bromide to
(b) (±)-2,7-dimethyloctane-4,5-diol.
Using any necessary inorganic reagents, show how you would convert acetylene and isobutyl bromide to
(b) (±)-2,7-dimethyloctane-4,5-diol.
The following functional-group interchange is a useful synthesis of aldehydes.
(c) Explain why a nucleophilic reagent such as ethoxide adds to an alkyne more easily than it adds to an alkene.
Deduce the structure of each compound from the information given. All unknowns in this problem have molecular formula C8H12.
(c) Upon catalytic hydrogenation, unknown Y gives cyclooctane. Ozonolysis of Y, followed by reduction with dimethyl sulfide, gives a three-carbon dialdehyde and a five-carbon dialdehyde. Draw the structure of Y.
(d) Upon catalytic hydrogenation, unknown Z gives cis-bicyclo[4.2.0]octane. Ozonolysis of Z, followed by reduction with dimethyl sulfide, gives a cyclobutane with a three-carbon aldehyde (–CH2–CH2–CHO) group on C1 and a one-carbon aldehyde (–CHO) group on C2. Draw the structure of Z.
Using any necessary inorganic reagents, show how you would convert acetylene and isobutyl bromide to
(a) meso-2,7-dimethyloctane-4,5-diol, (CH3)2CHCH2CH(OH)CH(OH)CH2CH(CH3)2.