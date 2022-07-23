Using any necessary inorganic reagents, show how you would convert acetylene and isobutyl bromide to
(b) (±)-2,7-dimethyloctane-4,5-diol.
Using any necessary inorganic reagents, show how you would convert acetylene and isobutyl bromide to
(b) (±)-2,7-dimethyloctane-4,5-diol.
Deduce the structure of each compound from the information given. All unknowns in this problem have molecular formula C8H12.
(a) Upon catalytic hydrogenation, unknown W gives cyclooctane. Ozonolysis of W, followed by reduction with dimethyl sulfide, gives octanedioic acid, HOOC–(CH2)6–COOH. Draw the structure of W.
Show how you would convert the following starting materials into the target compound. You may use any additional reagents you need.
The following functional-group interchange is a useful synthesis of aldehydes.
(a) What reagents were used in this chapter for this transformation? Give an example to illustrate this method.
(b) This functional-group interchange can also be accomplished using the following sequence.
Propose mechanisms for these steps.
When compound Z is treated with ozone, followed by dimethyl sulfide and washing with water, the products are formic acid, 3-oxobutanoic acid, and hexanal.
Propose a structure for compound Z. What uncertainty is there in the structure you have proposed?
Using any necessary inorganic reagents, show how you would convert acetylene and isobutyl bromide to
(a) meso-2,7-dimethyloctane-4,5-diol, (CH3)2CHCH2CH(OH)CH(OH)CH2CH(CH3)2.