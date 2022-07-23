Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(j) vinylacetylene
(k) (S)-3-methyl-1-penten-4-yne
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(j) vinylacetylene
(k) (S)-3-methyl-1-penten-4-yne
Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) CH3–C≡C–CH2CH3
(b) Ph–C≡C–H
Using hex-1-ene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
a. 1,2-dibromohexane
b. hex-1-yne
c. 2,2-dibromohexane
Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
(d)
(e)
(f)
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
g. 5,5-dibromo-4-phenylcyclooct-1-yne
h. (E)-6-ethyloct-2-en-4-yne
i.1,4-heptadiyne
Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
(a)
(b)
(c)