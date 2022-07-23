Textbook Question
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(d) cyclohexylacetylene
(e) 5-methyl-3-octyne
(f) trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne
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Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(d) cyclohexylacetylene
(e) 5-methyl-3-octyne
(f) trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(a) 2-octyne
(b) ethylisopentylacetylene
(c) ethynylbenzene
Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) CH3–C≡C–CH2CH3
(b) Ph–C≡C–H
Give common names for the following compounds.
(c) 3-methyloct-4-yne
(d) (CH3)3C–C≡C–CH(CH3)CH2CH3
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
g. 5,5-dibromo-4-phenylcyclooct-1-yne
h. (E)-6-ethyloct-2-en-4-yne
i.1,4-heptadiyne
Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
(a)
(b)
(c)