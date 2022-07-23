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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 27a,b
Chapter 9, Problem 27a,b

Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) CH3–C≡C–CH2CH3
(b) Ph–C≡C–H

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1
Identify the functional groups present in each compound. Common names often depend on the functional groups and the structure of the carbon chain.
For compound (a), determine if it is an alcohol, ketone, aldehyde, carboxylic acid, or another type of compound. Look for characteristic groups like -OH, C=O, -COOH, etc.
For compound (b), similarly, identify the functional group and the structure of the carbon chain. This will help in determining the common name.
Once the functional groups are identified, consider the length of the carbon chain and any branching that may affect the common name. For example, a three-carbon alcohol is commonly known as propanol.
Combine the information about the functional group and the carbon chain to determine the common name. For example, a two-carbon alcohol is commonly known as ethanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standardized way to name compounds based on their structure, ensuring clear communication among chemists globally.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Common Names in Organic Chemistry

Common names are traditional names for chemical compounds that are often derived from their source or properties. Unlike IUPAC names, common names do not follow systematic rules and can vary widely, but they are frequently used in industry and everyday language.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying functional groups is crucial for naming compounds, as they often influence both the IUPAC and common names of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

(d) cyclohexylacetylene

(e) 5-methyl-3-octyne

(f) trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne

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Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

(j) vinylacetylene

(k) (S)-3-methyl-1-penten-4-yne

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Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds.

(c) 3-methyloct-4-yne

(d) (CH3)3C–C≡C–CH(CH3)CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.

(d)

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

g. 5,5-dibromo-4-phenylcyclooct-1-yne

h. (E)-6-ethyloct-2-en-4-yne

i.1,4-heptadiyne

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Textbook Question

Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.

(a)

(b)

(c)

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