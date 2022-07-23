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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 23e
Chapter 9, Problem 23e

Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.
(e) cyclodecyne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in cyclodecyne. Cyclodecyne is an alkyne, which contains a triple bond between two carbon atoms in a 10-membered ring structure.
Understand the reaction with dilute, neutral KMnO4. This reagent typically adds hydroxyl groups (-OH) across the triple bond, resulting in a dihydroxylated intermediate (a vicinal diol).
Understand the reaction with warm, basic KMnO4 followed by dilute acid. Under these conditions, the triple bond undergoes oxidative cleavage, breaking the bond completely and forming carboxylic acids at the ends of the cleaved bond.
Apply the oxidative cleavage to cyclodecyne. Since the triple bond is part of a ring, breaking it will open the ring, resulting in a linear structure with carboxylic acid groups at both ends.
Summarize the products: (1) Reaction with dilute, neutral KMnO4 produces a vicinal diol. (2) Reaction with warm, basic KMnO4 followed by dilute acid produces a dicarboxylic acid (a linear molecule with carboxylic acid groups at both ends).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state by a molecule. In organic chemistry, these reactions often lead to the formation of alcohols, ketones, or carboxylic acids. Understanding how different reagents, like KMnO4, act as oxidizing agents is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving unsaturated hydrocarbons.
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KMnO4 as an Oxidizing Agent

Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) is a strong oxidizing agent used in organic synthesis. In dilute, neutral conditions, it typically oxidizes alkenes and alkynes to form diols, while in warm basic conditions, it can cleave double or triple bonds, leading to the formation of carboxylic acids or ketones. The specific conditions dictate the extent and type of oxidation that occurs.
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Cyclodecyne Structure and Reactivity

Cyclodecyne is a cyclic alkyne with a triple bond in its structure, which makes it more reactive than alkenes or alkanes. The presence of the triple bond allows for various reactions, including oxidation. Understanding the structure and reactivity of cyclodecyne is essential for predicting the products formed when it undergoes treatment with KMnO4 under different conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.

(a) 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol (“3-ol” means there is an OH group on C3.)

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Textbook Question

Oxidative cleavages can help to determine the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.

(b) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give the following triacid plus one equivalent of propionic acid. Propose a structure for the alkyne.

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Textbook Question

Oxidative cleavages can help to determine the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.

(a) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give adipic acid and two equivalents of acetic acid. Propose a structure for the alkyne.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.

(d) 2-methylhex-3-yne

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.

(b) hex-2-yne

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.

(c) hex-3-yne

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