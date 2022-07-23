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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 25a
Chapter 9, Problem 25a

Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.
(a) 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol (“3-ol” means there is an OH group on C3.)

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Step 1: Begin by identifying the target molecule, 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol. This molecule contains a triple bond at carbon 4, a methyl group at carbon 3, and a hydroxyl group (-OH) also at carbon 3. The chain is nine carbons long. Acetylene (C₂H₂) will serve as the starting material, and you are limited to compounds with no more than four carbons.
Step 2: Use acetylene as the base to construct the carbon chain. Perform successive alkylation reactions to elongate the chain. First, convert acetylene into an acetylide ion (C≡C⁻) using a strong base such as NaNH₂. Then, react the acetylide ion with an appropriate alkyl halide (e.g., CH₃CH₂Br) to add two carbons to the chain, forming a propyne derivative.
Step 3: Continue chain elongation by repeating the alkylation process. Generate another acetylide ion from the propyne derivative and react it with another alkyl halide (e.g., CH₃CH₂CH₂Br) to add three more carbons, forming a heptyne derivative. Ensure the triple bond remains intact at carbon 4.
Step 4: Introduce the methyl group at carbon 3. Use a Grignard reagent (e.g., CH₃MgBr) to add the methyl group to the heptyne derivative. This step requires careful control to ensure the methyl group is added specifically at carbon 3.
Step 5: Add the hydroxyl group (-OH) at carbon 3. Perform a hydroboration-oxidation reaction using reagents such as BH₃ followed by H₂O₂/NaOH. This reaction will selectively add the hydroxyl group to the desired position, completing the synthesis of 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetylene as a Building Block

Acetylene (C2H2) is a simple alkyne that serves as a versatile building block in organic synthesis. Its triple bond allows for various reactions, including addition reactions with electrophiles, which can lead to the formation of longer carbon chains. Understanding how to manipulate acetylene in reactions is crucial for constructing more complex molecules, such as the target compound in the question.
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Functional Groups and Their Importance

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactivity and properties of those molecules. In the case of 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol, the presence of the hydroxyl group (-OH) indicates that the compound is an alcohol, which influences its reactivity and the types of reactions it can undergo. Recognizing and utilizing functional groups is essential for designing synthetic pathways.
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Carbon Chain Length and Structure

The structure and length of carbon chains are fundamental in organic chemistry, as they dictate the physical and chemical properties of compounds. The target compound, 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol, has a specific carbon skeleton that must be constructed using starting materials with no more than four carbon atoms. Understanding how to build and modify carbon chains is key to successful synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

(d) cyclohexylacetylene

(e) 5-methyl-3-octyne

(f) trans-3,5-dibromocyclodecyne

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Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).

(a) 2-octyne

(b) ethylisopentylacetylene

(c) ethynylbenzene

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.

(e) cyclodecyne

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Textbook Question

Oxidative cleavages can help to determine the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.

(b) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give the following triacid plus one equivalent of propionic acid. Propose a structure for the alkyne.

1200
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Textbook Question

Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.

(b) cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclopropane

637
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Textbook Question

Oxidative cleavages can help to determine the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.

(a) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give adipic acid and two equivalents of acetic acid. Propose a structure for the alkyne.

1250
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