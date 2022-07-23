Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(a) 2-octyne
(b) ethylisopentylacetylene
(c) ethynylbenzene
Write structural formulas for the following compounds (includes both old- and new-style names).
(a) 2-octyne
(b) ethylisopentylacetylene
(c) ethynylbenzene
Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.
(e) cyclodecyne
Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.
(a) 3-methylnon-4-yn-3-ol (“3-ol” means there is an OH group on C3.)
Develop syntheses for the following compounds, using acetylene and compounds containing no more than four carbon atoms as your organic starting materials.
(b) cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclopropane
Oxidative cleavages can help to determine the positions of the triple bonds in alkynes.
(a) An unknown alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage to give adipic acid and two equivalents of acetic acid. Propose a structure for the alkyne.
Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.
(d) 2-methylhex-3-yne