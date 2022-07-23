Catalytic Hydrogenation

Catalytic hydrogenation is a process where hydrogen gas is added across a double bond in the presence of a catalyst, typically palladium, platinum, or nickel. This reaction can convert alkenes into alkanes, and in the case of cis-cyclodecene, it can also facilitate the formation of trans-cyclodecene through a controlled reaction pathway. Recognizing the role of catalysts and reaction conditions is vital for achieving the desired isomer.