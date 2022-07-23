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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 12c
Chapter 9, Problem 12c

Show how you would convert
c. cis-cyclodecene to trans-cyclodecene.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to convert cis-cyclodecene (where the substituents on the double bond are on the same side) to trans-cyclodecene (where the substituents on the double bond are on opposite sides). This requires a stereochemical change in the configuration of the double bond.
Step 2: Recognize that cis-trans isomerization can be achieved through methods that involve breaking and reforming the π-bond of the alkene. Common approaches include photochemical isomerization or catalytic isomerization using a metal catalyst.
Step 3: Consider photochemical isomerization. Expose cis-cyclodecene to UV light. The energy from the UV light excites the π-electrons in the double bond, temporarily breaking the π-bond and allowing free rotation around the single bond. When the bond reforms, it can result in the trans configuration.
Step 4: Alternatively, consider catalytic isomerization. Use a metal catalyst, such as palladium or platinum, under mild conditions. The catalyst facilitates the breaking of the π-bond and allows the molecule to rearrange into the trans configuration.
Step 5: After the isomerization process, confirm the stereochemistry of the product using spectroscopic techniques such as NMR or IR spectroscopy to ensure the conversion to trans-cyclodecene has been successful.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism occurs due to the restricted rotation around double bonds or ring structures, leading to different spatial arrangements of atoms. In the case of cyclodecenes, cis and trans refer to the relative positions of substituents on the double bond. Understanding this concept is crucial for recognizing how the configuration affects the properties and reactivity of the compounds.
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Reactions of Alkenes

Alkenes, such as cyclodecenes, can undergo various reactions to alter their structure, including hydrogenation, halogenation, and isomerization. To convert cis-cyclodecene to trans-cyclodecene, one might employ a reaction that facilitates the rearrangement of the double bond, such as a catalytic hydrogenation followed by a dehydrogenation step. Familiarity with these reactions is essential for understanding how to manipulate alkene structures.
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Catalytic Hydrogenation

Catalytic hydrogenation is a process where hydrogen gas is added across a double bond in the presence of a catalyst, typically palladium, platinum, or nickel. This reaction can convert alkenes into alkanes, and in the case of cis-cyclodecene, it can also facilitate the formation of trans-cyclodecene through a controlled reaction pathway. Recognizing the role of catalysts and reaction conditions is vital for achieving the desired isomer.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would convert

a. oct-3-yne to cis-oct-3-ene.

b. pent-2-yne to trans-pent-2-ene.

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Textbook Question

When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight with sodium amide at 150°C, the major product (after addition of water) is a different foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.

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Textbook Question

When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight in fused KOH at 200 C, the major product is a foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.

Problem-Solving Hint:

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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert

d. but-1-yne to cis-hex-3-ene.

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Textbook Question

The fragrance of (Z)-1-phenylhex-2-en-1-ol resembles that of roses, with a delicate citrus edge. Show how you would synthesize this compound from benzaldehyde (PhCHO) and any other reagents you need.

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Textbook Question

In the addition of just 1 mole of bromine to 1 mole of hex-1-yne, should the hex-1-yne be added to a bromine solution or should the bromine be added to the hex-1-yne? Explain your answer.

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