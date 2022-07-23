Show how you would convert
a. oct-3-yne to cis-oct-3-ene.
b. pent-2-yne to trans-pent-2-ene.
Show how you would convert
a. oct-3-yne to cis-oct-3-ene.
b. pent-2-yne to trans-pent-2-ene.
When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight with sodium amide at 150°C, the major product (after addition of water) is a different foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight in fused KOH at 200 C, the major product is a foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
Problem-Solving Hint:
Show how you would convert
d. but-1-yne to cis-hex-3-ene.
The fragrance of (Z)-1-phenylhex-2-en-1-ol resembles that of roses, with a delicate citrus edge. Show how you would synthesize this compound from benzaldehyde (PhCHO) and any other reagents you need.
In the addition of just 1 mole of bromine to 1 mole of hex-1-yne, should the hex-1-yne be added to a bromine solution or should the bromine be added to the hex-1-yne? Explain your answer.