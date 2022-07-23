Alkyne to Alkene Conversion

The conversion of alkynes to alkenes typically involves a reaction known as hydrogenation, where hydrogen gas is added across the triple bond of the alkyne. This process can be facilitated by catalysts such as palladium or platinum, which help to break the triple bond and form a double bond, resulting in an alkene. In this case, but-1-yne will be transformed into an alkene intermediate before further reactions can yield the desired product.