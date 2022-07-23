Show how you would convert
a. oct-3-yne to cis-oct-3-ene.
b. pent-2-yne to trans-pent-2-ene.
Show how you would convert
a. oct-3-yne to cis-oct-3-ene.
b. pent-2-yne to trans-pent-2-ene.
When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight with sodium amide at 150°C, the major product (after addition of water) is a different foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
Show how you would synthesize each compound, beginning with acetylene and any necessary additional reagents
(c)
(d)
Show how you would convert
c. cis-cyclodecene to trans-cyclodecene.
Show how you would synthesize each compound, beginning with acetylene and any necessary additional reagents
(b)
Show how you would synthesize 2-phenylhex-3-yn-2-ol, starting with acetophenone (PhCOCH3) and any other reagents you need. ("2-ol" means there is an OH group on C2.)