Alkyne Reactivity

Alkynes are hydrocarbons containing at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They are more reactive than alkenes and alkanes due to the high electron density of the triple bond, which can participate in various reactions such as addition, substitution, and polymerization. Understanding the reactivity of alkynes is crucial for synthesizing compounds like 2-phenylbut-3-yn-2-ol and 3-methylhex-4-yn-3-ol.