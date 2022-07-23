When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight with sodium amide at 150°C, the major product (after addition of water) is a different foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
Show how you would synthesize each compound, beginning with acetylene and any necessary additional reagents
(c)
(d)
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Key Concepts
Alkyne Reactivity
Hydroboration-Oxidation
Grignard Reagents
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds, using acetylene and any suitable alkyl halides as your starting materials. If the compound given cannot be synthesized by this method, explain why.
d. 4-methylhex-2-yne
e. 5-methylhex-2-yne
f. cyclodecyne
Show how you would synthesize each compound, beginning with acetylene and any necessary additional reagents
(a)
When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight in fused KOH at 200 C, the major product is a foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
Problem-Solving Hint:
Show how you would synthesize each compound, beginning with acetylene and any necessary additional reagents
(b)
Show how you would synthesize 2-phenylhex-3-yn-2-ol, starting with acetophenone (PhCOCH3) and any other reagents you need. ("2-ol" means there is an OH group on C2.)