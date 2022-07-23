Solved Problem 9-1 showed the synthesis of dec-3-yne by adding the hexyl group first, then the ethyl group. Show the reagents and intermediates involved in the other order of synthesis of dec-3-yne, by adding the ethyl group first and the hexyl group last.
Show how you would synthesize each compound, beginning with acetylene and any necessary additional reagents
(a)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Acetylene as a Building Block
Nucleophilic Addition Reactions
Functional Group Transformations
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds, using acetylene and any suitable alkyl halides as your starting materials. If the compound given cannot be synthesized by this method, explain why.
d. 4-methylhex-2-yne
e. 5-methylhex-2-yne
f. cyclodecyne
Show how you would synthesize each compound, beginning with acetylene and any necessary additional reagents
(c)
(d)
Show how you might synthesize the following compounds, using acetylene and any suitable alkyl halides as your starting materials. If the compound given cannot be synthesized by this method, explain why.
a. hex-1-yne
b. hex-2-yne
c. hex-3-yne
Show how you would synthesize each compound, beginning with acetylene and any necessary additional reagents
(b)
Show how you would synthesize 2-phenylhex-3-yn-2-ol, starting with acetophenone (PhCOCH3) and any other reagents you need. ("2-ol" means there is an OH group on C2.)