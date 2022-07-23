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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 24b
Chapter 6, Problem 24b

Benzyl bromide is a primary halide. It undergoes SN1 substitution about as fast as most tertiary halides. Use resonance structures to explain this enhanced reactivity.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by identifying the structure of benzyl bromide. Benzyl bromide consists of a benzene ring attached to a CH2 group, which is further bonded to a bromine atom.
Understand the concept of resonance. Resonance involves the delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, which can stabilize certain intermediates in a reaction.
When benzyl bromide undergoes SN1 substitution, the first step is the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the bromine leaves. This carbocation is formed at the benzylic position (the CH2 group attached to the benzene ring).
Examine the resonance stabilization of the benzylic carbocation. The positive charge on the carbocation can be delocalized into the benzene ring, creating multiple resonance structures. This delocalization stabilizes the carbocation, making the SN1 reaction more favorable.
Compare the stability of the benzylic carbocation to other carbocations. The resonance stabilization in benzyl bromide allows the carbocation to be as stable as those formed from tertiary halides, which typically have more stable carbocations due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SN1 Reaction Mechanism

The SN1 reaction mechanism involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate, followed by the nucleophile attacking the carbocation. This mechanism is typically favored by tertiary halides due to the stability of the carbocation formed, which is stabilized by hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in SN1 reactions, as the rate-determining step involves the formation of a carbocation. Tertiary carbocations are generally more stable than primary ones due to greater hyperconjugation and inductive effects. However, benzyl carbocations are exceptionally stable due to resonance stabilization, which allows the positive charge to be delocalized over the aromatic ring.
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Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different Lewis structures for a molecule that depict the delocalization of electrons within the molecule. In benzyl bromide, the carbocation formed after the bromide leaves can be stabilized by resonance, as the positive charge is delocalized over the benzene ring. This delocalization enhances the stability of the carbocation, making the SN1 reaction more favorable despite benzyl bromide being a primary halide.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the presence of a small amount of bromine, cyclohexene undergoes the following light-promoted reaction:

d. Explain why cyclohexene reacts with bromine much faster than cyclohexane, which must be heated to react.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism involving a hydride shift or an alkyl shift for each solvolysis reaction. Explain how each rearrangement forms a more stable intermediate.

Hint: Most rearrangements convert 2° (or incipient 1°) carbocations to 3° or resonance-stabilized carbocations.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.

c. n-propyl bromide or allyl bromide

d. 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane or 2-bromopropane

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Textbook Question

Give the SN1 mechanism for the formation of 2-ethoxy-3-methylbutane, the unrearranged product in this reaction.

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Textbook Question

3-Bromocyclohexene is a secondary halide. It undergoes SN1 substitution about as fast as most tertiary halides. Use resonance structures to explain this enhanced reactivity.

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Textbook Question

Choose the member of each pair that will react faster by the SN1 mechanism.

e. 2-iodo-2-methylbutane or tert-butyl chloride

f. 2-bromo-2-methylbutane or ethyl iodide

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