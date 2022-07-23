In the presence of a small amount of bromine, cyclohexene undergoes the following light-promoted reaction:
d. Explain why cyclohexene reacts with bromine much faster than cyclohexane, which must be heated to react.
In the presence of a small amount of bromine, cyclohexene undergoes the following light-promoted reaction:
d. Explain why cyclohexene reacts with bromine much faster than cyclohexane, which must be heated to react.
Benzyl bromide is a primary halide. It undergoes SN1 substitution about as fast as most tertiary halides. Use resonance structures to explain this enhanced reactivity.
For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2).
a. 2-chloro-2-methylbutane + CH3COOH
b. isobutylbromide + sodium methoxide
Give the SN1 mechanism for the formation of 2-ethoxy-3-methylbutane, the unrearranged product in this reaction.
Propose a mechanism involving a hydride shift or an alkyl shift for each solvolysis reaction. Explain how each rearrangement forms a more stable intermediate.
Hint: Most rearrangements convert 2° (or incipient 1°) carbocations to 3° or resonance-stabilized carbocations.
(c)
Propose a mechanism involving a hydride shift or an alkyl shift for each solvolysis reaction. Explain how each rearrangement forms a more stable intermediate.
Hint: Most rearrangements convert 2° (or incipient 1°) carbocations to 3° or resonance-stabilized carbocations.
(d)