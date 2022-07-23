When tert-butyl bromide is heated with an equal amount of ethanol in an inert solvent, one of the products is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
a. What happens to the reaction rate if the concentration of ethanol is doubled?
When tert-butyl bromide is heated with an equal amount of ethanol in an inert solvent, one of the products is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
a. What happens to the reaction rate if the concentration of ethanol is doubled?
When ethyl bromide is added to potassium tert-butoxide, the product is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
CH3CH2–Br + (CH3)3C–O–K+ → (CH3)3C–O–CH2CH3 ethyl bromide potassium tert-butoxide ethyl tert-butyl ether
b. What happens to the rate if the concentration of potassium tert-butoxide is tripled and the concentration of ethyl bromide is doubled?
c. What happens to the rate if the temperature is raised?
Allylic halides have the structure
a. Show how the first-order ionization of an allylic halide leads to a resonance-stabilized cation.
Give the substitution products expected from solvolysis of each compound by heating in ethanol.
(c)
(d)
When tert-butyl bromide is heated with an equal amount of ethanol in an inert solvent, one of the products is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
b. What happens to the rate if the concentration of tert-butyl bromide is tripled and the concentration of ethanol is doubled?
c. What happens to the rate if the temperature is raised?
Give the substitution products expected from solvolysis of each compound by heating in ethanol.
(a)
(b)