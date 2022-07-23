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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 11c
Chapter 6, Problem 11c

Classify each reaction as a substitution, an elimination, or neither. Identify the leaving group in each reaction, and the nucleophile in substitutions.
c.

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1
Analyze the given reaction: The starting material is a cyclohexane with two bromine atoms attached to adjacent carbon atoms, and the reagent is KI.
Identify the type of reaction: The formation of a double bond in the cyclohexane ring suggests an elimination reaction, specifically an E2 elimination, where the bromine atoms are removed and a double bond is formed.
Determine the leaving group: In an elimination reaction, the leaving groups are the atoms or groups that are removed from the molecule. Here, the leaving groups are the two bromine atoms (Br) from the cyclohexane.
Identify the nucleophile: In substitution reactions, the nucleophile is the species that donates an electron pair to form a new bond. However, since this is an elimination reaction, the nucleophile is not directly involved in the formation of the double bond.
Consider the role of KI: KI provides iodide ions (I-) which can act as a base to abstract a proton (H+) from the cyclohexane, facilitating the elimination of the bromine atoms and the formation of the double bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions involve the replacement of one functional group in a molecule with another. In organic chemistry, this often occurs when a nucleophile attacks a substrate, leading to the displacement of a leaving group. Understanding the nature of the nucleophile and the leaving group is crucial for classifying the reaction correctly.
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Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a small molecule from a larger one, typically resulting in the formation of a double bond. These reactions can be classified as either E1 or E2, depending on the mechanism. Recognizing the conditions that favor elimination over substitution is essential for predicting the outcome of a reaction.
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Leaving Groups

A leaving group is an atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons in a chemical reaction, allowing for the formation of new bonds. Good leaving groups are typically weak bases, as they can stabilize the negative charge after departure. Identifying the leaving group in a reaction is vital for understanding the mechanism and predicting the products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Under certain conditions, the reaction of 0.5 M 1-bromobutane with 1.0 M sodium methoxide forms 1-methoxybutane at a rate of 0.05 mol/L per second. What would be the rate if 0.1 M 1-bromobutane and 2.0 M NaOCH3 were used?

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Textbook Question

Classify each reaction as a substitution, an elimination, or neither. Identify the leaving group in each reaction, and the nucleophile in substitutions.

b.

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Textbook Question

Show how free-radical halogenation might be used to synthesize the following ­compounds. In each case, explain why we expect to get a single major product.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Classify each reaction as a substitution, an elimination, or neither. Identify the leaving group in each reaction, and the nucleophile in substitutions.

a.

1240
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Textbook Question

Under certain conditions, the reaction of 0.5 M 1-bromobutane with 1.0 M sodium methoxide forms 1-methoxybutane at a rate of 0.05 mol/L per second.

c. Show another SN2 reaction using a different combination of an alkoxide and an alkyl bromide that also produces 1-methoxybutane.

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction of 1-bromobutane with a large excess of ammonia (NH3). Draw the reactants, the transition state, and the products. Note that the initial product is the salt of an amine (RNH3+Br), which is deprotonated by the excess ammonia to give the amine.

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