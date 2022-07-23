Classify each reaction as a substitution, an elimination, or neither. Identify the leaving group in each reaction, and the nucleophile in substitutions.
c.
Classify each reaction as a substitution, an elimination, or neither. Identify the leaving group in each reaction, and the nucleophile in substitutions.
c.
Classify each reaction as a substitution, an elimination, or neither. Identify the leaving group in each reaction, and the nucleophile in substitutions.
b.
Show how free-radical halogenation might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why we expect to get a single major product.
(c)
Show how free-radical halogenation might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why we expect to get a single major product.
(a) 1-chloro-2,2-dimethylpropane (neopentyl chloride)
(b) 2-bromo-2-methylbutane
Classify each reaction as a substitution, an elimination, or neither. Identify the leaving group in each reaction, and the nucleophile in substitutions.
a.
The light-initiated reaction of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene with N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) gives two products:
b. The bromination of cyclohexene using NBS gives only one major product, as shown on the previous page. Explain why there is no second product from an allylic shift.