For each pair of compounds, predict which one has the higher molecular dipole moment, and explain your reasoning.
c. cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
d. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane or trans-1,3-dichlorocyclobutane
For each pair of compounds, predict which one has the higher molecular dipole moment, and explain your reasoning.
c. cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
d. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane or trans-1,3-dichlorocyclobutane
For each pair of compounds, predict which one has the higher molecular dipole moment, and explain your reasoning.
a. ethyl chloride or ethyl iodide
b. 1-bromopropane or cyclopropane
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
e.
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
(f)
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
c.
d.