For each pair of compounds, predict which one has the higher molecular dipole moment, and explain your reasoning.
c. cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
d. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane or trans-1,3-dichlorocyclobutane
For each pair of compounds, predict which one has the higher molecular dipole moment, and explain your reasoning.
c. cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
d. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane or trans-1,3-dichlorocyclobutane
Kepone, aldrin, and chlordane are synthesized from hexachlorocyclopentadiene and other five-membered-ring compounds. Show how these three pesticides are composed of two five-membered rings.
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
e.
For each of the following compounds,
1. give the IUPAC name.
2. give the common name (if possible).
3. classify the compound as a methyl, primary, secondary, or tertiary halide.
(f)