Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
f.
Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
f.
Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
e. 1-chloropentane + NaI →
Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
d. CH3CH2CH2I + NaCN →
Under certain conditions, the reaction of 0.5 M 1-bromobutane with 1.0 M sodium methoxide forms 1-methoxybutane at a rate of 0.05 mol/L per second.
c. Show another SN2 reaction using a different combination of an alkoxide and an alkyl bromide that also produces 1-methoxybutane.
Consider the reaction of 1-bromobutane with a large excess of ammonia (NH3). Draw the reactants, the transition state, and the products. Note that the initial product is the salt of an amine (RNH3+Br−), which is deprotonated by the excess ammonia to give the amine.
Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
a.