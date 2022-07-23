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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 14f
Chapter 6, Problem 14f

Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
f.

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Identify the type of substitution reaction: The presence of KF (potassium fluoride) and 18-crown-6 suggests that this is a nucleophilic substitution reaction. The 18-crown-6 ether acts as a phase-transfer catalyst, solubilizing the potassium ion and leaving fluoride (F⁻) as a free nucleophile in the organic solvent (CH₃CN).
Analyze the substrate: 1-chloropentane is a primary alkyl halide. Primary alkyl halides typically undergo SN2 (bimolecular nucleophilic substitution) reactions because the steric hindrance around the carbon attached to the leaving group is minimal.
Determine the nucleophile and leaving group: The nucleophile is fluoride (F⁻), and the leaving group is chloride (Cl⁻). In an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile attacks the carbon attached to the leaving group from the opposite side, leading to an inversion of configuration at the carbon center.
Write the reaction mechanism: The fluoride ion (F⁻) attacks the carbon bonded to the chlorine atom in a single concerted step, displacing the chloride ion (Cl⁻) and forming a new C-F bond. This results in the substitution of the chlorine atom with a fluorine atom.
Predict the major product: The major product of this reaction will be 1-fluoropentane, as the fluoride ion replaces the chlorine atom in the primary alkyl halide through the SN2 mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule with a nucleophile. In this context, 1-chloropentane serves as the substrate, where the chlorine atom is the leaving group. Understanding the mechanism (either SN1 or SN2) is crucial for predicting the products, as it influences the reaction pathway and the stereochemistry of the resulting compounds.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Crown Ethers

Crown ethers, such as 18-crown-6, are cyclic compounds that can selectively bind cations, enhancing the solubility of ionic species in nonpolar solvents. In this reaction, 18-crown-6 facilitates the nucleophilicity of the fluoride ion (from KF) by stabilizing it in the solvent (CH3CN), which can lead to a more favorable substitution reaction with 1-chloropentane.
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How to predict the products of Ether Cleavage.

Solvent Effects on Reaction Mechanisms

The choice of solvent can significantly influence the mechanism and outcome of nucleophilic substitution reactions. In this case, CH3CN (acetonitrile) is a polar aprotic solvent that enhances the nucleophilicity of fluoride ions, promoting an SN2 mechanism. Understanding how solvents affect reaction rates and mechanisms is essential for predicting the major products of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.

c. 1-iodobutane

d. CH3—(CH2)3—CN

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Textbook Question

When methylenecyclohexane is treated with a low concentration of bromine under irradiation by a sunlamp, two substitution products are formed.

a. Propose structures for these two products. (b) Propose a mechanism to account for their formation.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following substitutions.

b.

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Textbook Question

Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.

e. CH3—(CH2)3—C≡CH

f. CH3CH2—O—(CH2)3—CH3

g. CH3—(CH2)3—NH2

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following substitutions.

e. 1-chloropentane + NaI →

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following substitutions.

d. CH3CH2CH2I + NaCN →

2005
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