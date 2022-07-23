Textbook Question
Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
c. 1-iodobutane
d. CH3—(CH2)3—CN
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Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
c. 1-iodobutane
d. CH3—(CH2)3—CN
When methylenecyclohexane is treated with a low concentration of bromine under irradiation by a sunlamp, two substitution products are formed.
a. Propose structures for these two products. (b) Propose a mechanism to account for their formation.
Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
b.
Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
e. CH3—(CH2)3—C≡CH
f. CH3CH2—O—(CH2)3—CH3
g. CH3—(CH2)3—NH2
Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
e. 1-chloropentane + NaI →
Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
d. CH3CH2CH2I + NaCN →