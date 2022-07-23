Show the products you expect when each compound reacts with NBS with light shining on the reaction.
(c)
Show the products you expect when each compound reacts with NBS with light shining on the reaction.
(c)
Show the products you expect when each compound reacts with NBS with light shining on the reaction.
(a)
(b)
The following reaction takes place under second-order conditions (strong nucleophile), yet the structure of the product shows rearrangement. Also, the rate of this reaction is several thousand times faster than the rate of substitution of hydroxide ion on 2-chlorobutane under similar conditions. Propose a mechanism to explain the enhanced rate and rearrangement observed in this unusual reaction. (“Et” is the abbreviation for ethyl.)
Propose mechanisms to account for the observed products in the following reactions.
(a)
A student adds NBS to a solution of 1-methylcyclohexene and irradiates the mixture with a sunlamp until all the NBS has reacted. After a careful distillation, the product mixture contains two major products of formula C7H11Br.
(a) Draw the resonance forms of the three possible allylic free radical intermediates.
(b) Rank these three intermediates from most stable to least stable.
(c) Draw the products obtained from each free-radical intermediate.
Furfuryl chloride can undergo substitution by both SN2 and SN1 mechanisms. Because it is a 1° alkyl halide, we expect SN2 but not SN1 reactions. Draw a mechanism for the SN1 reaction shown below, paying careful attention to the structure of the intermediate. How can this primary halide undergo SN1 reactions?