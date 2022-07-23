Stability of Radicals

The stability of radicals is a key factor in determining the outcome of free-radical reactions. Radicals can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of carbon atoms attached to the carbon bearing the unpaired electron. Tertiary radicals are the most stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects from adjacent carbon atoms, which influences the selectivity of the halogenation process and explains why a single major product is expected.