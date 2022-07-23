Give a mechanism to explain the two products formed in the following reaction.
Triethyloxonium tetrafluoroborate, (CH3CH2)3O+ BF4–, is a solid with melting point 91–92°C. Show how this reagent can transfer an ethyl group to a nucleophile (Nuc:−) in an SN2 reaction. What is the leaving group? Why might this reagent be preferred to using an ethyl halide? (Consult Table 6-2)
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Key Concepts
S<sub>N</sub>2 Reaction Mechanism
Leaving Group
Advantages of Triethyloxonium Tetrafluoroborate
Using 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) If a chiral product is shown, assume that it is part of a racemic mixture.
(f)
The following reaction takes place under second-order conditions (strong nucleophile), yet the structure of the product shows rearrangement. Also, the rate of this reaction is several thousand times faster than the rate of substitution of hydroxide ion on 2-chlorobutane under similar conditions. Propose a mechanism to explain the enhanced rate and rearrangement observed in this unusual reaction. (“Et” is the abbreviation for ethyl.)
Propose mechanisms to account for the observed products in the following reactions.
(a)
Because the SN1 reaction goes through a flat carbocation, we might expect an optically active starting material to give a completely racemized product. In most cases, however, SN1 reactions actually give more of the inversion product. In general, as the stability of the carbocation increases, the excess inversion product decreases. Extremely stable carbocations give completely racemic products. Explain these observations.
Furfuryl chloride can undergo substitution by both SN2 and SN1 mechanisms. Because it is a 1° alkyl halide, we expect SN2 but not SN1 reactions. Draw a mechanism for the SN1 reaction shown below, paying careful attention to the structure of the intermediate. How can this primary halide undergo SN1 reactions?