Leaving Group

In nucleophilic substitution reactions, the leaving group is the atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons, allowing the nucleophile to bond with the substrate. A good leaving group is typically stable after departure, such as halides (e.g., Cl<sup>-</sup>, Br<sup>-</sup>, I<sup>-</sup>) or other groups like water. In the case of triethyloxonium tetrafluoroborate, the leaving group is the tetrafluoroborate ion (BF<sub>4</sub><sup>-</sup>), which is stable and facilitates the transfer of the ethyl group.