Optically active 2-bromobutane undergoes racemization on treatment with a solution of KBr. Propose a mechanism for this racemization.
Give a mechanism to explain the two products formed in the following reaction.
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Key Concepts
Allylic Bromination
Radical Mechanism
Rearrangement in Organic Reactions
Triethyloxonium tetrafluoroborate, (CH3CH2)3O+ BF4–, is a solid with melting point 91–92°C. Show how this reagent can transfer an ethyl group to a nucleophile (Nuc:−) in an SN2 reaction. What is the leaving group? Why might this reagent be preferred to using an ethyl halide? (Consult Table 6-2)
Using 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) If a chiral product is shown, assume that it is part of a racemic mixture.
(f)
In contrast, optically active butan-2-ol does not racemize on treatment with a solution of KOH. Explain why a reaction like that in part (a) does not occur.
Optically active butan-2-ol racemizes in dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for this racemization.
Because the SN1 reaction goes through a flat carbocation, we might expect an optically active starting material to give a completely racemized product. In most cases, however, SN1 reactions actually give more of the inversion product. In general, as the stability of the carbocation increases, the excess inversion product decreases. Extremely stable carbocations give completely racemic products. Explain these observations.