For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2).
a. 2-chloro-2-methylbutane + CH3COOH
b. isobutylbromide + sodium methoxide
For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2).
a. 2-chloro-2-methylbutane + CH3COOH
b. isobutylbromide + sodium methoxide
A reluctant first-order substrate can be forced to ionize by adding some silver nitrate (one of the few soluble silver salts) to the reaction. Silver ion reacts with the halogen to form a silver halide (a highly exothermic reaction), generating the cation of the alkyl group.
Give mechanisms for the following silver-promoted rearrangements.
(b)
For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2).
d. cyclohexylbromide + methanol
e. cyclohexylbromide + sodium ethoxide
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
A reluctant first-order substrate can be forced to ionize by adding some silver nitrate (one of the few soluble silver salts) to the reaction. Silver ion reacts with the halogen to form a silver halide (a highly exothermic reaction), generating the cation of the alkyl group.
Give mechanisms for the following silver-promoted rearrangements.
(a)
For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2).
c. 1-iodo-1-methylcyclohexane + ethanol