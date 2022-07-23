Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
A reluctant first-order substrate can be forced to ionize by adding some silver nitrate (one of the few soluble silver salts) to the reaction. Silver ion reacts with the halogen to form a silver halide (a highly exothermic reaction), generating the cation of the alkyl group.
Give mechanisms for the following silver-promoted rearrangements.
(b)
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Key Concepts
Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions
Carbocation Stability and Rearrangement
Silver Nitrate as a Reactant
Under certain conditions, when (R)-2-bromobutane is heated with water, the SN1 substitution proceeds twice as fast as the SN2. Calculate the e.e. and the specific rotation expected for the product. The specific rotation of (R)-butan-2-ol is −13.5°. Assume that the SN1 gives equal amounts of the two enantiomers.
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
a. sec-butyl chloride
b. isobutyl bromide
For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2).
d. cyclohexylbromide + methanol
e. cyclohexylbromide + sodium ethoxide
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below. In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
A reluctant first-order substrate can be forced to ionize by adding some silver nitrate (one of the few soluble silver salts) to the reaction. Silver ion reacts with the halogen to form a silver halide (a highly exothermic reaction), generating the cation of the alkyl group.
Give mechanisms for the following silver-promoted rearrangements.
(a)