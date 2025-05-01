Problem 17

In proton-beam therapy, a high-energy beam of protons is fired at a tumor. As the protons stop in the tumor, their kinetic energy breaks apart the tumor's DNA, thus killing the tumor cells. For one patient, it is desired to deposit 0.10 J of proton energy in the tumor. To create the proton beam, protons are accelerated from rest through a 10,000 kV potential difference. What is the total charge of the protons that must be fired at the tumor?