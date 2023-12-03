Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Electric potential is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity measured in volts (V) and indicates the work done to move a unit positive charge from a reference point to a specific point in the field without any acceleration. Recommended video: Guided course 07:33 07:33 Electric Potential

Superposition Principle The superposition principle states that the total electric potential at a point due to multiple charges is the algebraic sum of the potentials due to each charge individually. This principle allows us to analyze complex charge configurations by considering the contributions from each charge separately. Recommended video: Guided course 03:32 03:32 Superposition of Sinusoidal Wave Functions