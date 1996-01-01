25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
A 3.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor has a 2.0 mm spacing. The electric field strength inside the capacitor is 1.0×10^5 V/m. a. What is the potential difference across the capacitor?
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
