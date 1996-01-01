25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Problem 25f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An electron with an initial speed of 500,000 m/s is brought to rest by an electric field. a. Did the electron move into a region of higher potential or lower potential?
