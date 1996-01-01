25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
A 250 pg dust particle has charge −250e. Its speed is 2.0 m/s at point 1, where the electric potential is V₁=2000 V. What speed will it have at point 2, where the potential is V₂=−5000 V? Ignore air resistance and gravity.
