25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Problem 25k
Two 2.0-cm-diameter disks spaced 2.0 mm apart form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electric field between the disks is 5.0×10^5 V/m. b. An electron is launched from the negative plate. It strikes the positive plate at a speed of 2.0×10^7 m/s. What was the electron's speed as it left the negative plate?
