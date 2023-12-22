Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Difference Electric potential difference, or voltage, is the work done per unit charge to move a charge between two points in an electric field. It is represented by the symbol ΔV and is measured in volts (V). Understanding potential differences is crucial for analyzing circuits and the behavior of electric charges in various configurations.

Reference Points in Voltage Measurement In voltage measurements, reference points are essential for defining the potential difference. The potential at one point is often compared to another point, which is typically grounded or set to zero potential. In the given question, Vₐ and V𝒸 serve as reference points to determine the potential differences ΔVₐᵦ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ with respect to Vᵦ.