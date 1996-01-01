A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by v = [5.00 m/s − (0.0180 m/s3)t2]î + [2.00 m/s + (0.550 m/s2)t]ĵ. (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car’s velocity at t = 8.00 s? (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car’s acceleration at t = 8.00 s?
