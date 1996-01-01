Welcome back everybody. We are told that the radius of Mars is 3,389 km or 33,895, meters. We are also told that the acceleration due to gravity is 3.7 m/s squared on Mars. And we are asked to find the rotational period on Mars. So we know that acceleration is equal to four pi squared times the radius all over our desired period, rearranging this. We get that our period is equal to the square root of four pi squared times. R radius all over our acceleration which in this case we're gonna be using the acceleration due to gravity. Let's go ahead and plug in some values here we have that are period is equal to square root of four times pi squared times R radius of 33,895, All over gravitational acceleration on Mars, which is 3.7 plugging this into our calculator, we get 6014 seconds, but we want this in hours. So I'm gonna multiply this by one hour over 3600 seconds units cancel out And we get that. The total rotational period for Mars is 1.67 hours corresponding to our final answer choice of D Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one

