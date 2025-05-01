Problem 8b

You walk into an elevator, step onto a scale, and push the 'up' button. You recall that your normal weight is 625 625 N. Draw a free-body diagram. If you hold a 3.85 3.85 -kg package by a light vertical string, what will be the tension in this string when the elevator accelerates as in part (a)? Note: Part (a) asked what does the scale read when the elevator has an upward acceleration of magnitude 2.50 2.50 m/s2.