A daring 510-N swimmer dives off a cliff with a running horizontal leap, as shown in Fig. E3.10. What must her minimum speed be just as she leaves the top of the cliff so that she will miss the ledge at the bottom, which is 1.75 m wide and 9.00 m below the top of the cliff?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Projectile Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford