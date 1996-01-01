Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics5. Projectile MotionIntro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
5:03 minutes
Problem 3a
Textbook Question

A daring 510-N swimmer dives off a cliff with a running horizontal leap, as shown in Fig. E3.10. What must her minimum speed be just as she leaves the top of the cliff so that she will miss the ledge at the bottom, which is 1.75 m wide and 9.00 m below the top of the cliff?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
4:44m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Projectile Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.