A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by v ⃗ = [ 5.00 m / s − ( 0.0180 m / s 3 ) t 2 ] i ^ + [ 2.00 m / s + ( 0.550 m / s 2 ) t ] j ^ \vec{v} = \left[ 5.00~\mathrm{m/s} - (0.0180~\mathrm{m/s^3})t^2 \right] \hat{i} + \left[ 2.00~\mathrm{m/s} + (0.550~\mathrm{m/s^2})t \right] \hat{j} v = [ 5.00 m/s − ( 0.0180 m/ s 3 ) t 2 ] i ^ + [ 2.00 m/s + ( 0.550 m/ s 2 ) t ] j ^ ​ . What are a x ( t ) a_{x}(t) and a y ( t ) a_{y}(t) , the x x - and y y - components of the car's velocity as functions of time?