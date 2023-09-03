Use the kinematic equation for vertical motion to find the time to reach the highest point. The equation is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>v</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>u</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>g</mi><mi>t</mi></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>v</mi></math> is the final velocity (0 m/s at the highest point), <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>u</mi></math> is the initial upward velocity (12.0 m/s), <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>g</mi></math> is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²), and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>t</mi></math> is the time.

