The position of a squirrel running in a park is given by r ⃗ = [ ( 0.280 m / s ) t + ( 0.0360 m / s 2 ) t 2 ] i ^ + ( 0.0190 m / s 3 ) t 3 j ^ \vec{r} = \left[ (0.280~\mathrm{m/s})t + (0.0360~\mathrm{m/s^2})t^2 \right] \hat{i} + (0.0190~\mathrm{m/s^3})t^3 \hat{j} r = [ ( 0.280 m/s ) t + ( 0.0360 m/ s 2 ) t 2 ] i ^ + ( 0.0190 m/ s 3 ) t 3 j ^ ​ . (a) What are v x ( t ) v_{x}\left(t\right) and v y ( t ) v_{y}\left(t\right) , the x x -and y y -components of the velocity of the squirrel, as functions of time?