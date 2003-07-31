Welcome back everybody. We are told that a plant depends on an explosive mechanism for seed dispersal. We are told that a seed is fired At a speed or an initial velocity of 55 m/s. We are told that that this is at an angle of 54°. And we are tasked with finding the horizontal velocity component, the vertical velocity component, the horizontal acceleration component and the vertical acceleration component of this seed. Let's start out with the velocity here we are actually going to have that the vertical velocity component and the horizontal velocity component we are going to find just by doing simple trigonometry. Gonna have that the y of course will be acting in the vertical direction and the X will be in the horizontal direction. So let's go ahead and do that here. We're going to have that R. V X. Going to be equal to the magnitude of our initial velocity. Times the cosine of our angle given. So let's go and plug those values in. You're going to have 55 times the sine of our angle, which is 54. And then when we plug this into the calculator, we get that. This is 44. m/s. Great. Now let's go ahead and find our B. Y with the same process. This is going to be our initial velocity. But this time times are sign of our given angle. So we have that. This is equal to 55 times sine of 54 equal to 32. m per second. Great. We found our X and Y components of our velocity. But what about our acceleration here? Well, once the seat is fired off we can assume that it is going to follow normal projectile motion. We are told two things in projectile motion or free fall here. You're told that one the X component of its acceleration is going to be zero m per second squared when we are neglecting things like wind or foreign objects colliding with it or anything like that. Ak this X component of this velocity is not going to change on its path. It will always be moving to the right with the same speed. And what about our vertical acceleration here? Well, in freefall, the acceleration acting on any object is going to be downward and that is going to be the acceleration due to gravity. This is equivalent to negative 9.8 m/s squared. So now we found the X component of our velocity, the Y component of our velocity exponents of our acceleration and the Y component of our acceleration or responding to our answer choice of thank you guys so much for watching. I hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one

