In a carnival booth, you can win a stuffed giraffe if you toss a quarter into a small dish. The dish is on a shelf above the point where the quarter leaves your hand and is a horizontal distance of 2.1 m from this point (Fig. E3.19). If you toss the coin with a velocity of 6.4 m/s at an angle of 60° above the horizontal, the coin will land in the dish. Ignore air resistance. What is the vertical component of the velocity of the quarter just before it lands in the dish?
The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. If arad at the equator is greater than g, objects will fly off the earth's surface and into space. (We will see the reason for this in Chapter 5.) What would the period of the earth's rotation have to be for this to occur?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Centripetal Acceleration
Gravitational Acceleration
Rotational Period
At its Ames Research Center, NASA uses its large '20-G' centrifuge to test the effects of very large accelerations ('hypergravity') on test pilots and astronauts. In this device, an arm 8.84 m long rotates about one end in a horizontal plane, and an astronaut is strapped in at the other end. Suppose that he is aligned along the centrifuge's arm with his head at the outermost end. The maximum sustained acceleration to which humans are subjected in this device is typically 12.5g. How fast must the astronaut's head be moving to experience this maximum acceleration?
A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the radial acceleration of the blade tip expressed as a multiple of g?
A model of a helicopter rotor has four blades, each 3.40 m long from the central shaft to the blade tip. The model is rotated in a wind tunnel at 550 rev/min. What is the linear speed of the blade tip, in m/s?
The earth has a radius of 6380 km and turns around once on its axis in 24 h. What is the radial acceleration of an object at the earth's equator? Give your answer in m/s2 and as a fraction of g.
A man stands on the roof of a 15.0-m-tall building and throws a rock with a speed of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 33.0° above the horizontal. Ignore air resistance. Calculate Draw x-t, y-t, vx–t, and vy–t graphs for the motion.