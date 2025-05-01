Problem 1
A point charge C is held stationary at the origin. A second point charge C moves from the point m, to the point m, m. How much work is done by the electric force on ?
Problem 4
How much work would it take to push two protons very slowly from a separation of m (a typical atomic distance) to m (a typical nuclear distance)? If the protons are both released from rest at the closer distance in part (a), how fast are they moving when they reach their original separation?
Problem 5a
A small metal sphere, carrying a net charge of μC, is held in a stationary position by insulating supports. A second small metal sphere, with a net charge of μC and mass g, is projected toward . When the two spheres are m apart, , is moving toward with speed m/s (Fig. E). Assume that the two spheres can be treated as point charges. You can ignore the force of gravity. What is the speed of when the spheres are m apart?
Problem 7
Two protons, starting several meters apart, are aimed directly at each other with speeds of m/s, measured relative to the earth. Find the maximum electric force that these protons will exert on each other.
Problem 9b
Two protons are released from rest when they are nm apart. What is the maximum acceleration they will achieve and when does this acceleration occur?
Problem 13
A small particle has charge C and mass kg. It moves from point , where the electric potential is V, to point , where the electric potential is V. The electric force is the only force acting on the particle. The particle has speed m/s at point . What is its speed at point ? Is it moving faster or slower at than at ? Explain.
Problem 14a
A particle with charge nC is in a uniform electric field directed to the left. The charge is released from rest and moves to the left; after it has moved cm, its kinetic energy is J. What is the work done by the electric force?
Problem 16
Two stationary point charges nC and nC are separated by a distance of cm. An electron is released from rest at a point midway between the two charges and moves along the line connecting the two charges. What is the speed of the electron when it is cm from the -nC charge?
Problem 17a
Point charges C and C are placed at adjacent corners of a square for which the length of each side is cm. Point is at the center of the square, and point is at the empty corner closest to . Take the electric potential to be zero at a distance far from both charges. (a) What is the electric potential at point a due to and ?
Problem 18a
Two point charges of equal magnitude are held a distance apart. Consider only points on the line passing through both charges. If the two charges have the same sign, find the location of all points (if there are any) at which (i) the potential (relative to infinity) is zero (is the electric field zero at these points?), and (ii) the electric field is zero (is the potential zero at these points?).
Problem 19a
Two point charges nC and nC are m apart. Point is midway between them; point is m from and m from (Fig. E). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point .
Problem 19b
Two point charges nC and nC are m apart. Point is midway between them; point is m from and m from (Fig. E). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point .
Problem 20a
An electron is to be accelerated from m/s to m/s. Through what potential difference must the electron pass to accomplish this?
Problem 22a
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) What is the distance to the point charge?
Problem 22b
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) What is the magnitude of the charge?
Problem 22c
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) Is the electric field directed toward or away from the point charge?
Problem 27a
A thin spherical shell with radius cm is concentric with a larger thin spherical shell with radius cm. Both shells are made of insulating material. The smaller shell has charge nC distributed uniformly over its surface, and the larger shell has charge nC distributed uniformly over its surface. Take the electric potential to be zero at an infinite distance from both shells. What is the electric potential due to the two shells at the following distance from their common center: (i) ; (ii) cm; (iii) cm?
Problem 32a
An infinitely long line of charge has linear charge density C/m. A proton (mass kg, charge C) is cm from the line and moving directly toward the line at m/s. Calculate the proton's initial kinetic energy.
Problem 32b
An infinitely long line of charge has linear charge density C/m. A proton (mass kg, charge C) is cm from the line and moving directly toward the line at m/s. How close does the proton get to the line of charge?
Problem 34
A very long insulating cylinder of charge of radius cm carries a uniform linear density of nC/m. If you put one probe of a voltmeter at the surface, how far from the surface must the other probe be placed so that the voltmeter reads V?
Problem 36a
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. If the surface charge density for each plate has magnitude nC/m2, what is the magnitude of in the region between the plates?
Problem 36b
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. What is the potential difference between the two plates?
Problem 36c
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. The surface charge density for each plate has magnitude nC/m^2. If the separation between the plates is doubled while the surface charge density is kept constant at the given value, what happens to the magnitude of the electric field and to the potential difference?
Problem 38
Certain sharks can detect an electric field as weak as V/m. To grasp how weak this field is, if you wanted to produce it between two parallel metal plates by connecting an ordinary V AA battery across these plates, how far apart would the plates have to be?
Problem 40
How much excess charge must be placed on a copper sphere cm in diameter so that the potential of its center, relative to infinity, is kV? What is the potential of the sphere's surface relative to infinity?
Problem 41a
A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite.
Problem 41b
A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is .
Problem 41c
A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Use and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude . Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite..
Problem 41d
A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Use and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance from the center, where . Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite..
Problem 41e
Suppose the charge on the outer sphere is not but a negative charge of different magnitude, say . Show that the answers for parts (b) and (c) are the same as before but the answer for part (d) is different. Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite. Part (b) asked to show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is . Part (c) asked to use and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude . Part (d) asked to use and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance from the center, where .
Ch 23: Electric Potential
