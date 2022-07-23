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Ch 04: Newton's Laws of Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 04: Newton's Laws of MotionProblem 13a
Chapter 4, Problem 13a

A 4.504.50-kg experimental cart undergoes an acceleration in a straight line (the xx-axis). The graph in Fig. E4.134.13 shows this acceleration as a function of time. Find the maximum net force on this cart. When does this maximum force occur?
Graph depicting acceleration as a function of time for a cart, relevant to Newton's laws.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the relationship between force and acceleration using Newton's Second Law, which states that the net force on an object is given by \( F = ma \), where \( F \) is the net force, \( m \) is the mass, and \( a \) is the acceleration.
Step 2: From the graph provided, determine the maximum acceleration value. In the first graph, the maximum acceleration is \( 6.0 \, \text{m/s}^2 \) at \( t = 2.0 \, \text{ms} \).
Step 3: Use the given mass of the cart, \( m = 4.50 \, \text{kg} \), and substitute the maximum acceleration value into the formula \( F = ma \) to calculate the maximum net force.
Step 4: Note that the maximum force occurs at the time corresponding to the maximum acceleration, which is \( t = 2.0 \, \text{ms} \).
Step 5: Ensure units are consistent throughout the calculation. Convert \( t \) from milliseconds to seconds if necessary, and express the final force in \( \text{N} \) (Newtons).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed by the formula F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. Understanding this law is crucial for determining the net force acting on the cart based on its acceleration.
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Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. It can be constant or variable, as shown in the provided graph, which depicts acceleration as a function of time. The maximum acceleration value from the graph indicates the point at which the net force on the cart is also maximized, as per Newton's Second Law.
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Graph Interpretation

Interpreting graphs is essential in physics for understanding how different quantities relate to each other over time. In this case, the graph shows acceleration versus time, allowing us to identify key features such as maximum acceleration and the duration of that acceleration. This information is vital for calculating the maximum net force and determining when it occurs.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A hockey puck with mass 0.1600.160 kg is at rest at the origin (x=0x = 0) on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time t=0t = 0 a player applies a force of 0.2500.250 N to the puck, parallel to the xx-axis; she continues to apply this force until t=2.00t = 2.00 s. If the same force is again applied at t=5.00t = 5.00 s, what are the position and speed of the puck at t=7.00t = 7.00 s?

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Textbook Question

A 4.504.50-kg experimental cart undergoes an acceleration in a straight line (the xx-axis). The graph in Fig. E4.134.13 shows this acceleration as a function of time. During what times is the net force on the cart a constant?

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

A hockey puck with mass 0.1600.160 kg is at rest at the origin (x=0x = 0) on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time t=0t = 0 a player applies a force of 0.2500.250 N to the puck, parallel to the xx-axis; she continues to apply this force until t=2.00t = 2.00 s. What are the position and speed of the puck at t=2.00t = 2.00 s?

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