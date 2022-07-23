When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. In terms of this jumper's weight w, what force does the ground exert on him or her during the jump?
A -kg crate is suspended from the end of a short vertical rope of negligible mass. An upward force is applied to the end of the rope, and the height of the crate above its initial position is given by ( m/s)t + ( m/s3)t3. What is the magnitude of when s?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematics of Motion
Net Force and Weight
When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. Draw a free-body diagram of the person during the jump.
In a laboratory experiment on friction, a -N block resting on a rough horizontal table is pulled by a horizontal wire. The pull gradually increases until the block begins to move and continues to increase thereafter. Figure E shows a graph of the friction force on this block as a function of the pull. Identify the regions of the graph where static friction and kinetic friction occur.
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . If no horizontal force is applied to the box and the box is at rest, how large is the friction force exerted on it?
A -kg box is moving to the right with speed m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface. At a horizontal force is applied to the box. The force is directed to the left and has magnitude ( N/s2)t2. What distance does the box move from its position at before its speed is reduced to zero?
A box of bananas weighing N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is , and the coefficient of kinetic friction is . What is the magnitude of the friction force if a monkey applies a horizontal force of N to the box and the box is initially at rest?