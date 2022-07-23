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Ch 05: Applying Newton's Laws
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 05: Applying Newton's LawsProblem 3b
Chapter 5, Problem 3b

A 75.075.0-kg wrecking ball hangs from a uniform, heavy-duty chain of mass 26.026.0 kg. What is the tension at a point three-fourths of the way up from the bottom of the chain?

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1
Identify the forces acting on the chain and the wrecking ball. The tension at any point in the chain must support the weight of the wrecking ball and the portion of the chain below that point. Use the concept of distributed weight for the chain and treat the wrecking ball as a point mass.
Calculate the total weight of the wrecking ball using the formula: W=mg, where m is the mass of the wrecking ball (75.0 kg) and g is the acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s²).
Determine the weight of the chain below the point three-fourths of the way up. The chain has a total mass of 26.0 kg, so the mass of the chain below this point is one-fourth of the total chain mass. Use the formula: W=mg, where m is the mass of the chain below the point.
Add the weight of the wrecking ball and the weight of the chain below the point to find the total force that the tension must support at this location. Use the formula: T=Wball+Wchain.
Substitute the known values into the equations and simplify to find the tension at the specified point. Ensure that the units are consistent throughout the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tension in a Chain

Tension is the force exerted along the length of a chain or rope when it is subjected to a load. In this scenario, the tension varies along the chain due to the weight of the chain itself and the wrecking ball. The tension at any point in the chain can be calculated by considering the weight of the chain below that point and any additional loads acting on it.
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Weight and Mass

Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of its mass and the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s² on Earth). In this problem, both the wrecking ball and the chain have mass, and their combined weight contributes to the tension experienced at different points in the chain.
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Static Equilibrium

Static equilibrium occurs when an object is at rest and the sum of all forces acting on it is zero. In this context, the wrecking ball and the chain are in static equilibrium, meaning the upward tension forces must balance the downward gravitational forces. Understanding this principle is crucial for analyzing the forces at play in the system.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two 25.025.0-N weights are suspended at opposite ends of a rope that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The pulley is attached to a chain from the ceiling. What is the tension in the chain?

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Textbook Question

Two 25.025.0-N weights are suspended at opposite ends of a rope that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The pulley is attached to a chain from the ceiling. What is the tension in the rope?

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Textbook Question

Find the tension in each cord in Fig. E5.75.7 if the weight of the suspended object is ww.

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Textbook Question

A large wrecking ball is held in place by two light steel cables (Fig. E5.65.6). If the mass m of the wrecking ball is 36203620 kg, what are the (a) tension TBT_B in the cable that makes an angle of 40°40° with the vertical and (b) the tension TAT_{A} in the horizontal cable?

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Textbook Question

A picture frame hung against a wall is suspended by two wires attached to its upper corners. If the two wires make the same angle with the vertical, what must this angle be if the tension in each wire is equal to 0.750.75 of the weight of the frame? (Ignore any friction between the wall and the picture frame.)

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