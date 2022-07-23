An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What is the angle between the ramp and the horizontal?
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. What is the acceleration of either block?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Tension in a Rope
Free Body Diagram
An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What would be the speed of the ice at the bottom if the motion were opposed by a constant friction force of N parallel to the surface of the ramp?
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass m is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. Find .
When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. With what initial speed does the person leave the ground to reach a height of cm?
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. Draw two free-body diagrams: one for each block.
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. How does the tension compare to the weight of the hanging block?