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Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 09: Rotation of Rigid BodiesProblem 35
Chapter 9, Problem 35

A wagon wheel is constructed as shown in Fig. E9.33. The radius of the wheel is 0.300 m, and the rim has mass 1.40 kg. Each of the eight spokes that lie along a diameter and are 0.300 m long has mass 0.280 kg. What is the moment of inertia of the wheel about an axis through its center and perpendicular to the plane of the wheel? (Use Table 9.2.)
Illustration of a wagon wheel with a radius of 0.300 m, featuring eight spokes and labeled dimensions.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the components of the wagon wheel that contribute to the moment of inertia. The wheel consists of a rim and eight spokes. The rim is a circular hoop, and the spokes are rods extending from the center to the rim.
Step 2: Use the formula for the moment of inertia of a hoop about an axis perpendicular to its plane and passing through its center. The formula is I_hoop = m * r^2, where m is the mass of the hoop (rim) and r is its radius.
Step 3: Calculate the moment of inertia for each spoke. Each spoke is modeled as a thin rod rotating about one end. The formula for the moment of inertia of a rod about one end is I_rod = (1/3) * m * L^2, where m is the mass of the rod and L is its length.
Step 4: Multiply the moment of inertia of one spoke by 8 to account for all eight spokes. Add this value to the moment of inertia of the rim to find the total moment of inertia of the wheel.
Step 5: Combine the results from Step 2 and Step 4 to express the total moment of inertia of the wheel. Ensure all units are consistent and verify the calculation setup before proceeding to numerical evaluation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion about a specific axis. It depends on the mass distribution relative to that axis. For composite objects, the total moment of inertia is the sum of the moments of inertia of individual components, calculated using their respective mass and distance from the axis of rotation.
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Parallel Axis Theorem

The parallel axis theorem allows for the calculation of the moment of inertia of an object about any axis, given its moment of inertia about a parallel axis through its center of mass. It states that the moment of inertia about the new axis is equal to the moment of inertia about the center of mass plus the product of the mass and the square of the distance between the two axes.
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Composite Bodies

Composite bodies consist of multiple shapes or components, each with its own moment of inertia. To find the total moment of inertia for such bodies, one must calculate the moment of inertia for each component about the same axis and then sum these values. This approach is essential for complex shapes like the wagon wheel, which includes a rim and spokes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You are a project manager for a manufacturing company. One of the machine parts on the assembly line is a thin, uniform rod that is 60.0 cm long and has mass 0.400 kg. What is the moment of inertia of this rod for an axis at its center, perpendicular to the rod?

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Textbook Question

A uniform sphere with mass 28.028.0 kg and radius 0.3800.380 m is rotating at constant angular velocity about a stationary axis that lies along a diameter of the sphere. If the kinetic energy of the sphere is 236236 J, what is the tangential velocity of a point on the rim of the sphere?

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Textbook Question

A wheel is turning about an axis through its center with constant angular acceleration. Starting from rest, at t = 0, the wheel turns through 8.20 revolutions in 12.0 s. At t = 12.0 s the kinetic energy of the wheel is 36.0 J. For an axis through its center, what is the moment of inertia of the wheel?

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Textbook Question

You are a project manager for a manufacturing company. One of the machine parts on the assembly line is a thin, uniform rod that is 60.0 cm long and has mass 0.400 kg. One of your engineers has proposed to reduce the moment of inertia by bending the rod at its center into a V-shape, with a 60.0o angle at its vertex. What would be the moment of inertia of this bent rod about an axis perpendicular to the plane of the V at its vertex?

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Textbook Question

A uniform bar has two small balls glued to its ends. The bar is 2.00 m long and has mass 4.00 kg, while the balls each have mass 0.300 kg and can be treated as point masses. Find the moment of inertia of this combination about an axis parallel to the bar and 0.500 m from it.

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Textbook Question

An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) with mass 117 kg and is rotating at 2400 rpm (rev/min) about an axis through its center. You can model the propeller as a slender rod.

(a) What is its rotational kinetic energy?

(b) Suppose that, due to weight constraints, you had to reduce the propeller's mass to 75.0% of its original mass, but you still needed to keep the same size and kinetic energy. What would its angular speed have to be, in rpm?

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